Local Rapper Shot And Killed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published 49 minutes ago Local Rapper Shot And Killed Local rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed last night in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. 0

Recent related news from verified sources Local Rapper Nick Blixky Shot To Death In Brooklyn Police said 21-year-old Nickalus Thompson, also known as Nick Blixky, was shot in his torso and...

CBS 2 - Published 1 hour ago



