|
|
Jerry Stiller dies aged 92
|
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his actor son Ben Stiller has announced.
Recent related news from verified sources
|Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller – the father of Ben Stiller – has died aged 92.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters •E! Online •DNA
|Jerry Stiller, American comedian, actor, and star of the likes of Seinfeld, Zoolander, and Hairspray,...
Mashable - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller dies, aged 92
Ben Stiller has paid tribute to his father, actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, after his death at the age of 92. The Zoolander star remembered his father as “the most dedicated husband to Anne for..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
|