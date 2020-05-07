Pence not in quarantine, to be at White House Monday, after aide tests positive for coronavirus

It was also announced that Pence and President Trump have no plans to be kept apart from each other.

The White House has denied reports Vice-President Mike Pence is in quarantine and continues to test negative for coronavirus.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday (May 11) according to a spokesman.

That's despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In addition, a White House statement made clear that Pence continues to test negative for the infection every day.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller had tested positive for the virus, a day after news that Trump’s personal valet also had tested positive.

The VP had previously come in for criticizm for not wearing face coverings, despite recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to do so.

Pence last week admitted to making an error by not doing so on a visit to visit patients at a clinic at the end of April.

The latest news on Pence comes as it emerged three senior officials guiding the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic were in self-quarantine on Saturday, after coming into contact with a confirmed case.

The officals include Dr Anthony Fauci who has been one of the most visible figures as part of the U.S. effort to curb the disease.