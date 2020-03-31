EERIE video displays a deserted London Underground

Global  

A reporter takes an eerie ride on The London Underground, showcasing how different the usually busy stations are now since the COVID-19 outbreak.Footage shows the Jubilee Line, Victoria Line, Central Line and Northern Line, during peak times last week.Highlighting contrasting footage, the reporter travels around the underground, currently home to deserted escalators, quiet platforms and a sparse number of mask-wearing workers.As work forces prepare plans for the future, the video also includes commuters like Jeremy Vine and The Major of London, tweeting their concerns around going back to rush-hour travel.The news feature raises further questions and doubts around whether we can social distance on public transport. 

