This Air Purifying Face-Shield Creates A Bubble Of Safety Around Its Wearer

This futuristic, wearable device could provide a solution to social distancing without the social distancing.

VYZR Technologies has released an innovative type of Personal Protective Equipment that shields the wearer's face and filters their air.

The BioVYZR provides 360-degrees of protection to shield the wearer on all sides.

The protective hood also blocks the wearer from inadvertently touching their face and protects their eyes, mouth, and nose from contact with contaminated hands or fomites.