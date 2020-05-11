Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus cases in India cross 67,000 mark with more than 2 thousand dead | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Coronavirus cases in India cross 67,000 mark with more than 2 thousand dead | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India cross 67,000 mark with more than 2 thousand dead | Oneindia News

According to the Health Ministry,India on Monday reported it’s biggest single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,152.

Of these, 20,917 are recovered patients, while 44,029 are active cases.

The death toll stands at 2,206.

The latest rise is beyond the government’s analysis that the Central government had shared with the state chief secretaries late last month.

The government had projected India to record 65,000 COVID-19 cases by May 15.

Delhi has crossed the 7000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases, with 310 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases is now 7,233 -- the third highest in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual meet with Chief Ministers today, said while his government's efforts were for everyone to stay where they were in the fight against coronavirus, certain decisions had to be changed because it was human nature to want to go home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prachi_capricon

Prachi .. RT @ABPNews: #CoronavirusInIndia : Reopen All Of #Delhi Except Containment Zones, #Kejriwal Urges PM Modi LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/TjxxL… 3 hours ago

dailymvtv

Dailymv Official India Coronavirus Cases Cross 62000 Mark, Death Toll More Than 2000 #coronavirus https://t.co/PDgQwPzOCk 3 hours ago

kewat_rajesh

Rajesh Kewat RT @ABPNews: #CoronavirusInIndia : #IRCTC Website Server Down, Ticket Bookings Likely To Start From 6 PM LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/TjxxLn… 4 hours ago

viramchaubey

पं. अविराम चौबे RT @news18dotcom: Ahmedabad reported 268 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total in the district to 6,086, while the death toll reached 4… 4 hours ago

BeingTeJan

Tejan Shrivastava #India to cross 1 lakh #Coronavirus cases on May 18. 5 hours ago

salim_andrews

Salim Andrews Media can't irresponsibly call Maharashtra or Mumbai as Corona capital.Period.Her population is total of the combin… https://t.co/kL7m6dLPlh 5 hours ago

salim_andrews

Salim Andrews India's Covid war can't be won just by copying developed nations.Our socio-economic, health,demographic & climatic… https://t.co/rL1VFDhI2E 5 hours ago

salim_andrews

Salim Andrews So sickening to see media calling Maharashtra as Corona capital. Do we know Maharashtra population (12.5Cr.) is tha… https://t.co/CW3rMC2SUv 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas County Reports 253 More Coronavirus Cases Bringing Total To More Than 6,000, 2 More Deaths [Video]

Dallas County Reports 253 More Coronavirus Cases Bringing Total To More Than 6,000, 2 More Deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 253 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, tying the high for most new cases in a day and bringing the total case count in Dallas County to..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:39Published
Nasdaq climbs for 6th day in a row [Video]

Nasdaq climbs for 6th day in a row

The Nasdaq rallied for day number six but the rest of the market was little changed with investors torn between a jump in global novel coronavirus cases and more economies set to reopen. Conway G...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published