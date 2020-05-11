Coronavirus cases in India cross 67,000 mark with more than 2 thousand dead | Oneindia News

According to the Health Ministry,India on Monday reported it’s biggest single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,152.

Of these, 20,917 are recovered patients, while 44,029 are active cases.

The death toll stands at 2,206.

The latest rise is beyond the government’s analysis that the Central government had shared with the state chief secretaries late last month.

The government had projected India to record 65,000 COVID-19 cases by May 15.

Delhi has crossed the 7000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases, with 310 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases is now 7,233 -- the third highest in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual meet with Chief Ministers today, said while his government's efforts were for everyone to stay where they were in the fight against coronavirus, certain decisions had to be changed because it was human nature to want to go home.