New cases pop up of mysterious illness threatening children Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 weeks ago There are new cases of a mysterious illness threatening children. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New cases pop up of mysterious illness threatening children 'PEDIATRIC MULTI SYSTEMINFLAMMATORY SYNDROME' ANDDOCTORS SAY IT'S POSSIBLYLINKED TO THE CORONAVIRUS.AT LEAST FIVE DEATHS ARE NOWUNDER INVESTIGATION.THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASESHERE IN NEVADA.BUT IN NEW YORK-- 14 YEAR OLDJACK MCMORROW IS BACK HOMEAFTER SPENDING 10 DAYS IN THEHOSPITAL RECOVERING.ONCE I ACTUALLY STARTED FEELINGSICK, I HAD SWOLEN LYMPH NODESANDI GOT A HEADACHE AND IT WENTDOWNHILL FROM THEREDOCTORS URGE PARENTS TO BE ONTHE LOOKOUT FOR A PERSISTENTFEVER, STOMACH AND RASHSYMPTOMS.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS FRIGHTENINGIMAGE





Related news from verified sources Gottlieb alarmed by "deeply concerning" mysterious illness among kids Health care experts in 20 states and the District of Columbia are investigating cases of the...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago



Dr. Tara Narula answers viewer questions about child safety as states reopen At least 19 states and Washington, D.C. are reporting cases of a mysterious illness appearing in...

CBS News - Published 2 weeks ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this