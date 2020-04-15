Top 10 Superhero Movie Ending Speeches Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:35s - Published 6 days ago Top 10 Superhero Movie Ending Speeches These rousing speeches have us going up, up, and away on a high note. For this list, we’ll be looking at the monologues and other speeches that occur at the end or near the end of superhero films. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Superhero Movie Ending Speeches These rousing speeches have us going up, up, and away on a high note. For this list, we’ll be looking at the monologues and other speeches that occur at the end or near the end of superhero films. Our countdown includes “I Love You, 3000”, “Call Me the Punisher”, “A Dark Knight”, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this stefano STEFANO DONNO ... it's my life !!!!: Top 10 Superhero Movie Ending Speeches https://t.co/VUITcyLiPL 5 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 20 Movie Reveals No One Saw Coming



Bet you didn't see that coming! For this list, we're looking at the Top 20 Movie Reveals No One Saw Coming. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 25:21 Published on April 15, 2020