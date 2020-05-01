ky gives day 5.11

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
$.10 per gallon higher ... than the world ... nonprofits cross state will display in the eighth annual kentucky gives ... day tomorrow tuesday, may 12 ..u money as possible.

Gdk fs img ctr:tuesday is kentucky gives day www.kygives.org ky givse day 2020.jpg it starts tonight at midnight and goes through 11-59 p-m tuesday.

Here's how it works.

Kentuckians are asked to visit the website: k-y gives dot org... then select the cause or causes you care about and make a donation.

This year's organizations are all 5-0-1 c-3 charities... benefitting human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment -- among others.

You can read more about k-y gives day on our website wtvq dot com... which has a link to the



