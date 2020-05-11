FREE BEER! Locals flock to UK brewery giving away unsold ale in exchange for NHS donations

A brewery in northeast England has seen hundreds of locals queue up outside after announcing they'll be giving away gallons of unsold ale in exchange for donations to the NHS.

Phil Bell, who works at Alnwick Brewing Co, explains that they gave away around 400 pints on May 8 and the week before that they gave away 700 and the week before that 1,200.

"We came up with the concept because we were gearing up for Easter.

We brewed all this beer, we had in stock and all the pubs closed so we decided to give it back to the local community and let them come and fill up their containers," Bell said.

The footage also shows queue winding through the streets of Alnwick, Northumberland.