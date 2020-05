Angelina Jolie lost her 'protective blanket' when her mom died Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published 9 hours ago Angelina Jolie lost her 'protective blanket' when her mom died Angelina Jolie has opened up about losing her mother Marcheline Bertrand to cancer in her thirties and how "so much shifted inside" her. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this King Zain 👑 RT @jolievibes: "I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden… 1 hour ago Ludmila Gârlă Angelina Jolie on her mom's death https://t.co/NfowqCxqLS 5 hours ago shalom Muwanguzi Nye Angelina Jolie on her mom's death https://t.co/Y0Cf982aSl 11 hours ago MSN International Edition Angelina Jolie lost her 'protective blanket' when her mom died https://t.co/HVxuXt9XwF 12 hours ago NewsUpdateofficial Angelina Jolie lost her ‘protective blanket’ when her mom died https://t.co/MzQLsQ9xUL 15 hours ago Кирилл RT @ajolieph: "I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden,… 15 hours ago Shapes of Grief Podcast "I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. Losing a… https://t.co/z8Y0guGtGA 21 hours ago MINNIE RT @susanmcp1: "Losing a mother’s love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket.” ~Angelina Jolie (who l… 1 day ago