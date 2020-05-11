Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares throwback picture with brother Ranbir and mother Neetu

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday shared a selfie with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara.

The late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Thursday shared a string of throwback...

In a devastating piece of news, Rishi Kapoor left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45...