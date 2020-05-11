Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: UAA, CAH

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: UAA, CAH

S&P 500 Movers: UAA, CAH

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cardinal Health, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%.

Year to date, Cardinal Health registers a 6.6% gain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

S&P 500 Movers: UAA, CAH

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cardinal Health, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%.

Year to date, Cardinal Health registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 12.4%.

Under Armour Inc is lower by about 59.5% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Marketaxess Holdings trading up 2.8% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

rrw2525

귀여미왕자¹³ RT @DesiJiminEdits: Update: [200512] (Updating again because of +7 rise in Movers & Shakers category 😊) Filter currently on Amazon: #1 Bes… 4 minutes ago

MoversFolder

Movers Folder Factors to Consider While Hiring Cheap Cross Country Movers It is important to check out a few things before you h… https://t.co/qfJV9Yq53V 8 minutes ago

Abhinariyoun

Abhishek Pandey RT @CSSCorp: #Blog - CSS Corp was one of the early movers in the industry to transition to a 100% work-from-home model. Read about how we a… 10 minutes ago

wethepe72187949

we the people @realDonaldTrump When you mess up and start getting worried you are losing your base, you come up with some stupid… https://t.co/G8QhPcgTvN 12 minutes ago

Movingmenrmvls

Moving Men Removals Here is our truck social distancing #movers #melbourneremovalist #removalistmelbourne #removalist #movingmen… https://t.co/TvlTirq4jK 12 minutes ago

AyYoMikeG

MIKE G 💡 Moving be exhausting. Def paying movers next time around while I sit back and just point where***belongs. 16 minutes ago

hana_salang

하나 RT @DesiJiminEdits: Update: [200512] Filter currently on Amazon: #1 Best Sellers 🎉 #1 New Releases 🎉 #10 Movers & Shakers (Highest charting… 17 minutes ago

sandiedandie1

Sandie @realDonaldTrump Pack up! Hire the movers, almost time to move to Florida!!! Hooray, lots open there for you, just like you like! 19 minutes ago