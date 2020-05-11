Hikers collect more than 8,000 bottles from popular tourist mountain in India

A group of mountaineers trekked one of India's most polluted trails and collected more than 8,000 plastic bottles on their way.

The Kheerganga trek in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the Himalayas has been attracting both local and foreign hikers because of its beautiful scenery.

However, the massive crowds that have flocked there to take in its beauty have become uncontrollable and caused a severely polluted mountain.

Outdoors enthusiast Pradeep Sangwan trekked the Kheerganga with several friends to do a "Trekking for a Purpose" activity where they collected trash along the trail on May 7.

Footage shows Pradeep and his team coming back down the mountain with dozens of sacks filled with rubbish, which could have harmed the wildlife on the mountain.

He said: "This is one of the most exploited, polluted, and crowded trails ever.

It has been said that you only need to follow the plastic and you will reach your destination."