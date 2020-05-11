U.S. AG Barr says 'history is written by the winners'

Global  

U.S. Attorney General William Barr defended the decision to drop criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn in an interview with CBS.

Barr denied he was doing the president's bidding, saying, "No, I'm doing the law's bidding.

I'm doing my duty under the law, as I see it." Trump decried the prosecution of Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators.

The army general then reversed his plea, claiming he'd been unfairly targeted and trapped by politically-motivated agents.

Asked how history would look back on the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against an ally of the president, Barr said, "history is written by the winners, so it largely depends on who's writing the history." He continued, "I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice and it undid what was an injustice."




