New Covid patient discharge policy; funding for 70 cure proposals: Govt briefs

The Union government provided an update regarding Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reported that the total number of Covid cases in the country crossed the 67,000-mark.

However, India's recovery rate has also reached 31.15%, with over 20,900 patients cured.

Agarwal also gave details regarding the government's new discharge policy for Covid patients, depending on the severity of symptoms they exhibit.

Watch the full video for more.