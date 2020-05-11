Global  

New Covid patient discharge policy; funding for 70 cure proposals: Govt briefs

The Union government provided an update regarding Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reported that the total number of Covid cases in the country crossed the 67,000-mark.

However, India's recovery rate has also reached 31.15%, with over 20,900 patients cured.

Agarwal also gave details regarding the government's new discharge policy for Covid patients, depending on the severity of symptoms they exhibit.

