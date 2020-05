How to Expand Your Living Space

One way to revamp the look and feel of a space is by refinishing the floors!

Tiffany Mensch with Fortress Floors tells us how they can expand the look of your garage, patio or basement with their concrete floor coating.

And they can do it in just one day!

Fortress Floors is offering a discounted square footage price.

For more information, visit FortressFloors.com or give them a call to set up a free estimate.