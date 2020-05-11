Jerry Still, Comedian, Dead at 92

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died due to natural causes.

CNN reports Stiller was 92.

Ben Stiller, Jerry's son, released a statement via twitter announcing his father's death.

"He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years." "He will be greatly missed.

Love you Dad." Jerry Stiller was known for his role as Frank Costanza in the show "Seinfeld." He came back TV about a decade later, as Arthur Spooner in the sitcom, "The King of Queens."