This bodybuilder uses her Instagram to spread body positivity

Hayley Madigan, a British fitness trainerand social media influencer, has shared aseries of images over the past several months.exposing the parts thatshe sometimes “may notlike about [her] body”.Madigan’s posts often expose the celluliteon her legs, as well as other imperfections.all with messages of encouragementand inspiration for other women.“You shouldn’t ONLY accept your bodyin Good lighting and in good poses.

Youshould try to ACCEPT your body in alllights, poses and angles”.The 30-year-old spoke about herbody-positive Instagram page in arecent interview with Insider, in whichshe explained that she was originallynervous to share her “flaws” online.Eventually, she realized it wouldhelp others feel more secure.“When I used to tell my clients I had cellulitein my lower body they would feel betterabout themselves … So I wanted to translatethis across to my followers too”.Now, Madigan often shares“Instagram vs.

Reality” poststhat address the way some influencersmodify their appearance on social media.The posts have receivedan overwhelmingly positiveresponse online.“These pics help me SO much!!

Thank youfor posting!” one user commented.“I so needed to see this today.

Beenreally struggling lately with not being‘perfect!'” another user wrote .

With the increased exposure has alsocome more negative comments, but she nowfeels much more secure in ignoring those.“I think I used to struggle a lot morewith this, but I try to rise above it especiallywhen it’s from people I don’t know"