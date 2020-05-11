Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has a Disneyland-themed house Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 weeks ago Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has a Disneyland-themed house You may remember Drake Bell from “Drake and Josh,” but did you know he’s actually a Disney superfan?.The Nickelodeon star — you read that right — gave a tour of his Disneyland-themed home via video chat on the May 6 episode of WDW News Today.He walked through two of his rooms dedicated to Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room and Adventureland.“So here’s my Tiki Room, right?” Bell said, showing off artwork including surfing Goofy, a hula dancing Mickey Mouse and a painting from “The Jungle Book".Other highlights include a collection of “Vacationland” magazines, a light from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, a photo of Walt Disney, pillows and Mickey Mouse ears.Bell also shared in a TikTok video that he created his own “Haunted Mansion” attraction .including a Hatbox Ghost figure, stretching room portraits and a “Haunted Mansion” plaque at the entrance.In case you were wondering, yes, he still has his Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award — and he put a Mickey Mouse hat on it 0

