Biden Accuser Will Vote For Him

Joe Biden is under fire for alleged sexual and harassment allegations, leveled at him by a former staffer.

Now another former staffer has come forward to say she will vote for Biden, despite his actions.

Amy Lappos is a former congressional aide who accused Biden of inappropriate physical contact.

In an interview with Hearst Connecticut Media Lappos said Biden was still the "obvious choice" for president in 2020.

"Joe Biden is the obvious choice to beat Trump right now and therefore, I support him." Business Insider reports that Lappos and seven other women say Biden either touched them inappropriately or violated their personal space.