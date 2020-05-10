Global  

Deer rescued after crashing through roof into house in Mumbai

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:24s - Published
A wild deer crashed through the roof of a shanty in west India, and had to be rescued by wildlife volunteers.

The juvenile deer was trapped in a house in the Powai area of Mumbai on May 11th, prompting a rescue by RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and forest department officials.

Residents of the slum were woken up shortly after midnight when the deer crashed through the roof.

According to Ritu, a member of RAWW, they received a call at around 12:30am from a local resident, and a seven-member rescue team freed the animal in a couple of hours.

Ritu stated that "We are not sure about the cause of the sudden fall.

The deer fell from the height of around 10 feet - the animal was in shock for a while, and unable to move for some time.

After its rescue deer was taken to the rescue centre." Luckily the deer only had minor injuries and was released into the forest later.

