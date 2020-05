Recent related videos from verified sources Man creates stunning Mother's Day surprise for mum living with dementia



Australian Jason van Genderen wanted to give his mum a special surprise this Mother's Day but, because of the coronavirus lockdown, options were limited this year. 87-year-old Hendrika has both.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:41 Published 2 days ago 'My little film': Jacqueline's video of life in lockdown at Salman's farmhouse



Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her life at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. Jacqueline is spending her lockdown days riding horses, reading, snacking and climbing trees. The almost.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 3 days ago