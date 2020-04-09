Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operation

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operation

Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operation

Near neighbours the UK and France diverge over lockdown despite a joint statement on close co-operation over COVID-19.

View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cole_stephen

Stephen Cole RT @euronews: Near neighbours, the #UK and #France diverge over #lockdown despite a joint statement on close co-operation over COVID-19. ht… 6 days ago

pollypreston

Carol Hall Via @euronews: Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operation https://t.co/OGgKy3mkgO 6 days ago

sixzik

sixzik Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operation… https://t.co/k3VqZeRvQp 6 days ago

euronews

euronews Near neighbours, the #UK and #France diverge over #lockdown despite a joint statement on close co-operation over CO… https://t.co/q9UyaBYYhO 6 days ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Dominique / Hôpital du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operat… https://t.co/5KKv5DlFVg 6 days ago

Amazing_Europe

Amazing Europe EuroNews Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operation… https://t.co/93vY0x52dj 6 days ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Contrasting approach to lockdown in France and UK despite joint statement on COVID co-operation… https://t.co/Qg4JleGluY 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU unveils road map to exit coronavirus restrictions [Video]

EU unveils road map to exit coronavirus restrictions

The European Union has moved to head off a potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move cautiously as they return to normal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
'Jaish commander Sajad Dar killed in joint operation': North Kashmir DIG [Video]

'Jaish commander Sajad Dar killed in joint operation': North Kashmir DIG

22 Rashtriya Rifles, Sopore Police and CRPF in a joint operation eliminated Jaish-e-Mohammed commander. JeM commander Sajad Dar was neutralised in Gulabad area under Sopore Police Station Limits. DIG,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published