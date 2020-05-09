Rose McGowan accuses Bill Maher of whispering crude comments during talk show Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 weeks ago Rose McGowan accuses Bill Maher of whispering crude comments during talk show Rose McGowan has claimed Bill Maher whispered inappropriate comments in her ear when she was a guest on his TV show in the late ‘90s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend