Rose McGowan accuses Bill Maher of whispering crude comments during talk show
Rose McGowan has claimed Bill Maher whispered inappropriate comments in her ear when she was a guest on his TV show in the late ‘90s.
23R0 L3FT15T 3MP4THY RT @DailyCaller: Rose McGowan Accuses Bill Maher Of Sexual Harassment https://t.co/FylTrLiLXe 4 days ago
Adama barrow RT @mitchemgracie: Well, well. Chickens have come home to roost on @BillMaher
Rose McGowan accuses Bill Maher of whispering crude comment t… 4 days ago
The choice, to know, is yours... Rose McGowan accuses Bill Maher of gross sexual harassment https://t.co/OcAAmGqSv1 #politics #therightscoop https://t.co/i54tGY7QwV 6 days ago
The Political HEDGE Rose McGowan accuses Bill Maher of sexual harassment for crude comment he whispered to her in 1990s https://t.co/XRcVOeXDI0
##MeToo 1 week ago