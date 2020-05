Research Suggests Vitamin D Plays A Role In COVID-19 Death Rates Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:00s - Published 5 days ago Research Suggests Vitamin D Plays A Role In COVID-19 Death Rates Diet can help increase your vitamin D. Foods rich in the vitamin include fish, cheese, egg yolk and fortified yogurt and cereal, Ian Lee reports (2:00). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 11, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Simms Research suggests vitamin D plays role in COVID-19 death rates https://t.co/kBN1AtXL5t 2 days ago Edd Makaveli RT @wcax: Research suggests vitamin D plays role in COVID-19 death rates https://t.co/74bFdxi7yI https://t.co/1mBbI3XeZQ 3 days ago Nigel Wickenden I'm on my allotment plot at least an hour most days:- Research suggests vitamin D plays role in COVID-19 death rates https://t.co/NSFjNnY3Q9 3 days ago Progressive Gal A growing body of research suggests that those with Vitamin D deficiencies experience worse health outcomes related… https://t.co/9gb4cvbYmL 3 days ago robert smale A growing body of research suggests that those with Vitamin D deficiencies experience worse health outcomes related… https://t.co/z4AUJ1ZKdh 3 days ago