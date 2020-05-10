Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

New dad Joshua Jackson wrote a heartfelt note to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith to mark International Mother's Day on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Joshua Jackson Celebrates ''Powerful'' Jodie Turner-Smith on Her First Mother's Day

Just weeks after welcoming their first child into the world, Joshua Jackson praised his wife, Jodie...
E! Online - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: People Emerging On First Day Of Green Phase [Video]

Reporter Update: People Emerging On First Day Of Green Phase

KDKA's John Shumway has a look at how Southwestern Pennsylvania residents are faring on the first day in the Green Phase of the Coronavirus reopening plan.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:10Published
MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL 4 Driving Video [Video]

MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL 4 Driving Video

The biggest and most versatile member of the MINI model family generates fresh stimuli for driving pleasure and individual flair in the hallmark style of the British premium brand. Precisely refined..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:11Published
Surprise Return Home From Air Force Son [Video]

Surprise Return Home From Air Force Son

Occurred on June 3, 2020 / Marianna, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I had a friend record me surprising my mother figure in my life. After being gone from home for over 8 months, this was the first..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:50Published