Vitamin D Levels May Impact COVID-19 Mortality Rates, Says Study Led by researchers at Northwestern University, the study analyzed data from at least ten countries, including the U.S. It found a correlation in the countries with high COVID-19 mortality rates and patients with low vitamin D levels.

The study uncovered a link between cytokine storm and vitamin D levels, as well.

Ali Daneshkhah, Study Researcher, via MSN Ali Daneshkhah, Study Researcher, via MSN Researchers were clear that "we don't need to push vitamin D on everybody." They stated that the potential of vitamin D to protect against contracting the coronavirus "needs further study."