Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

New dad Joshua Jackson wrote a heartfelt note to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith to mark International Mother's Day on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Joshua Jackson Celebrates ''Powerful'' Jodie Turner-Smith on Her First Mother's Day

Just weeks after welcoming their first child into the world, Joshua Jackson praised his wife, Jodie...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian sparks backlash with Mother's Day tribute to Kris Jenner [Video]

Kim Kardashian sparks backlash with Mother's Day tribute to Kris Jenner

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to turn a touching Mother’s Day post into something problematic.Kim posted a Mother’s Day tribute to Kris Jenner after tracking down some never-before-seen photos of her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Mum who battled sepsis alongside her newborn urges parents to take life-saving £35 test [Video]

Mum who battled sepsis alongside her newborn urges parents to take life-saving £35 test

A brave mum who battled deadly sepsis alongside her newborn rainbow baby has urged other expectant mothers to take a £35 test that could save their little ones’ lives. Sarah Smith, 29, was delighted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published