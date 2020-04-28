Country Trio Restless Road on Kane Brown, One Direction, & The Bachelor
"X Factor" alums discuss their self-titles EP and their singles "Take Me Home" and "One Step Ahead".
Jerry Brantley, Jr. 🇺🇸 RT @sweetyhigh: What you need to know about country trio @RestlessRoad 🎸🎧 https://t.co/44HCgDsVzT 2 days ago
sweetyhigh What you need to know about country trio @RestlessRoad 🎸🎧 https://t.co/44HCgDsVzT 4 days ago
Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett to honour coronavirus heroes in CMT specialCountry superstars Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line are set to salute essential workers in a new TV special.