Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Country Trio Restless Road on Kane Brown, One Direction, & The Bachelor

Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Duration: 12:57s - Published
Country Trio Restless Road on Kane Brown, One Direction, & The Bachelor

Country Trio Restless Road on Kane Brown, One Direction, & The Bachelor

"X Factor" alums discuss their self-titles EP and their singles "Take Me Home" and "One Step Ahead".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VeteranOfUSAF

Jerry Brantley, Jr. 🇺🇸 RT @sweetyhigh: What you need to know about country trio @RestlessRoad 🎸🎧 https://t.co/44HCgDsVzT 2 days ago

sweetyhigh

sweetyhigh What you need to know about country trio @RestlessRoad 🎸🎧 https://t.co/44HCgDsVzT 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett to honour coronavirus heroes in CMT special [Video]

Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett to honour coronavirus heroes in CMT special

Country superstars Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line are set to salute essential workers in a new TV special.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published