UK coronavirus death toll hits 32,065

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
UK coronavirus death toll hits 32,065

UK coronavirus death toll hits 32,065

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that a total of 32,065 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday.

