Dad Pranks Son in Yard by Sneakily Flinging Shaving Cream Making Him Think it's Bird Poop
|
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Dad Pranks Son in Yard by Sneakily Flinging Shaving Cream Making Him Think it's Bird Poop
This teen lounged in his yard on a sunny day engrossed in a book when his dad and sister teamed up to prank him.
His dad flung shaving cream at him from outside the wall.
The guy got confused into thinking that the shaving cream was bird dropping and rushed inside with a disgusted look on his face.