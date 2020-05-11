Chrissy Teigen Takes Break From Social Media Amid Alison Roman Drama Roman, a best-selling cookbook author, had initially told the ‘New Consumer’ that the way Teigen runs her empire “horrifies” her.

Fans were quick to come to Teigen’s defense before switching gears and attacking her for resurfaced tweets.

Teigen announced she would be taking "a little break" before making her Twitter account private.

Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter Roman has since apologized to Teigen publicly, saying she “shouldn't have used [her] business … as an example.”