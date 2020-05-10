Memorial Driftwood Nursing Center throws Mother’s Day parade Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 hours ago Memorial Driftwood Nursing Center throws Mother’s Day parade Staff at a Gulf Coast nursing facility teamed up with family members to put together a Mother’s Day celebration for residents at a safe distance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Memorial Driftwood Nursing Center throws Mother’s Day parade Others.- - staff at a gulf coast nursing - facility teamed up with family- members to put together a - mother's day celebration for- residents-- at a safe distance.- cars decked out in decorations- and signs lined the driveway at- memorial driftwood nursing- center sunday, allowing - moms at the facility to see - - - - their loved ones and enjoy some- time together.- the gulfport police and fire- departments also made an- appearance and showed their - support for all the special - moms. - nursing officials say with- visitation being restricted - for families right now, it help- to have in-person events- like this one to stay connected- with their loved ones.- - "it's just a credit to the staf that we have- here and the dedicated staff- that are on the front lines eac- and every day - taking care of our residents, a- well to the family members, as - said, it's a special- - - - time and it's a unique- circumstance, but we appreciate- the family members- understanding that first and- foremost we want to protect - their loved ones, but we- encourage them to come and- celebrate with their loved- ones."





