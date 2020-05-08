Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor
Feeling like you missed the bus on the rebound in tech and defensive stocks?
Wealth advisor Dryden Pence says investors can still buy consumer discretionary and consumer staples stocks, and for those with a strong stomach, travel and leisure stocks.
Pence also noted that investors are struggling with the emotional tug of war between fear and aspiration.
Investors should know that aspiration always wins, he says.