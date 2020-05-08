Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor

Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor

Feeling like you missed the bus on the rebound in tech and defensive stocks?

Wealth advisor Dryden Pence says investors can still buy consumer discretionary and consumer staples stocks, and for those with a strong stomach, travel and leisure stocks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor

Pence also noted that investors are struggling with the emotional tug of war between fear and aspiration.

Investors should know that aspiration always wins, he says.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HavenTowerGroup

Haven Tower Group "Not too late to bet on consumer stocks" says @DrydenPence, CIO, @PenceWealth on @ReutersTV #pencewealth… https://t.co/PZNrqVZBEC 1 hour ago

everydaycpatax

EveryDayCPA.com Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor https://t.co/aVHVZyMhZC https://t.co/ppEfsJGgA4 1 hour ago

mrzoriley

𝕄𝕣. ℤ𝕠 🎥 "Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor" #invest #money #finance #investment #personalfinance #stocks https://t.co/CNTJIRUOTX 2 hours ago

LaurenYoung

Lauren Young RT @freddiethekat: Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor Dryden Pence https://t.co/YtBcwI1c2W @PenceWealth @ReutersMoney 3 hours ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor Dryden Pence https://t.co/YtBcwI1c2W @PenceWealth @ReutersMoney 3 hours ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Not too late to bet on consumer stocks: advisor... 3 hours ago

pharris667

Harris Market Trends Stocks Fade Late Again, As Technology, Consumer Sectors Lead Mixed Session https://t.co/hJ6g9TA133 via @IBDinvestors 5 days ago

DHM325

amazing donlad RT @realwillmeade: Something to remember about this quarters earnings stocks especially consumer stocks layoffs, restaurant closings reall… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Just Hit a Level It Doesn’t Stay at for Long [Video]

S&P 500 Just Hit a Level It Doesn’t Stay at for Long

Here's what's driving stocks to a level the S&P hasn't stuck at since the bear market low in late March.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:42Published