New York Governor: Some Areas Outside New York City To Reopen

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions of the state outside New York City could start reopening their economies this weekend after meeting criteria related to hospitalizations and testing for the coronavirus, demonstrating that they are “ready to go.” Cuomo said that the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions in central and western New York meet the seven criteria to reopen, including a two-week decline in hospital deaths and enough people to trace the contacts of new cases.

