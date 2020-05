Rehoboth Beach Weighing Options For Reopening Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:38s - Published 3 hours ago Ukee Washington reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rehoboth Beach Weighing Options For Reopening LIVE FROM WILMINGTON DELAWAREDAN KOOB FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".DAN, THANK YOU.BEACH COMMUNITIES INDELAWARE ARE CONSIDERING WHATSOCIALLY DISTANT SUMMER MIGHTLOOK LIKE.MAYOR OF THE ONE TOWN ISASKING, RESIDENTS TO WEIGH NUKEE WASHINGTON JOINS US TOEXPLAIN, HOW THIS ALL WORKS,HI THERE UKEE.HI JESSICA.THIS EVENING, HERE'S WHAT ISHAPPENING, WITH THE BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS WILL BE HOLDING,A MEETING TOMORROW MAY 12TH.REHOBOTH BEACH IS USUALLY ABUSTLING TOWN IN SUMMER.WE HAD A FANTASTIC SUMMER FESTCELEBRATION THERE LAST SUMMERYOU MAY REMEMBER.GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEY HASALLOWED THE STATE'S SMALLBUSINESS TOSS REOPEN FOR CURBSIDE PICK UP BUT HE SAYS LASTWEEK THAT DELAWARE'S NOT YETIN THE POSITION TO ALLOW THEOPENING OF ALL OF THE BEACHES.NORRIS THE GOVERNOR PREPAREDTO REMOVE RESTRICTIONS ONSHORT TERM RENTALS AND OUT OFSTATE TRAVELERS.REHOBOTH BEACH IS DRAFTING APROPOSAL NOW THAT INCLUDESOPENING THE BOARDWALKS,BEACHES AND SOME RECREATIONALSITES BUT WITH LIMITATIONS.MY FIRST PROPRIETARY MAINSPUBLIC SAFETY AND PUBLICHEALTH.I'M COMMITTED TO THIS, AS WELLAS THE CITY'S ECONOMICRECOVERY AND WILL CONTINUE TOLOOK TO A BRIGHTER FUTURE INTHE SHORT TERM.WE MUST ALL BE PATIENT ANDSENSITIVE OF THE FACT THATTHERE ARE STILL HURDLES TOOVERCOME RELATED TO THISTRAGIC AND UNPRECEDENTEDPANDEMIC.NOW AT THAT VIRTUAL MEETINGTOMORROW, THE PUBLIC ISINVITED TO ASK QUESTIONS BYE-MAIL, AND WE, OF COURSE,WILL BE FOLLOWING THAT ANDBRING YOU AS MANY UPDATES ASWE CAN ON THE SITUATION IN





