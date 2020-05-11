Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halsey Rocks 'Little Mermaid' On Disney Special

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Halsey Rocks 'Little Mermaid' On Disney Special

Halsey Rocks 'Little Mermaid' On Disney Special

Halsey transitioned from pop star to sea princess on Sunday night to deliver one of the most buzzed-about performances of “Disney Family Singalong: Vol. II.” The “Without Me” singer performed “Part of Your World” from 1989’s “The Little Mermaid” on the ABC special, which also featured appearances by Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, among others.

Some people went so far as to suggest that Halsey replace Halle Bailey in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2': The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News [Video]

'Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2': The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News

Less than a month after the first 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC, the network returned for an encore on Sunday night (May 10).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:07Published
Why fans are confused about Halsey’s incredible ‘Little Mermaid’ performance [Video]

Why fans are confused about Halsey’s incredible ‘Little Mermaid’ performance

Fans were blown away with Halsey's performance on ABC's Disney Singalong, but they have questions.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published