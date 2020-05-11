Halsey Rocks 'Little Mermaid' On Disney Special

Halsey transitioned from pop star to sea princess on Sunday night to deliver one of the most buzzed-about performances of “Disney Family Singalong: Vol. II.” The “Without Me” singer performed “Part of Your World” from 1989’s “The Little Mermaid” on the ABC special, which also featured appearances by Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, among others.

Some people went so far as to suggest that Halsey replace Halle Bailey in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”