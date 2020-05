Avoiding money mistakes Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 hours ago Avoiding money mistakes One of the co-founders of the financial education platform CentSai Inc. Says many people are making the mistake of thinking they will be able to go back and get their old jobs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Avoiding money mistakes FURTHER THESE DAYS...AND SOME PEOPLE ARE TAKING BIGRISKS AND MAKING MISTAKES.ONE OF THE CO-FOUNDERS OF "CENTSAI"...A FINANCIAL EDUCATION PLATFORMSAYS...A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE MAKING THEMISTAKE OF THINKING THEY'' BEABLE TO GO BACK TO THEIR OLDJOBS.ARINDAM NAG CHIEF EXECUTIVE,CENTSAI: COMPANIES IN AMERICA,THEY'RE NOT OBLIGED TO HIRE YOUBACK UNLESS IT'S WRITTEN IN ACONTRACT.THEY'RE NOT OBLIGED TO PAY YOUBACK THE SAME SALARY.SO DON'T TAKE ANYTHING FORGRANTED.THE FINANCIAL SITE...NERD WALLET SAYS - PEOPLE AREALSO OVERSPENDING IN AREASWHERE THEY DON'T NEED TO...FOR EXAMPLE - HOARDING ANDBUYING TOO MUCH OF CERTAINITEMS THEY DON'T NEED.FINANCIAL EXPERTS SAY - ONE OFTHE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS WE'VELEARNED FROM THIS CRISIS - ISTHE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING ANEMERGENCY SAVINGS ACCOUNT...AND HOW ITS IDEAL TO HAVE ONETHAT HAS SIX TO 12 MONTHS' OFWORTH OF LIVING EXPENSES.RIGHT NOW - FOR JOBSEEKERS - OPPORTUNITIES ARESLIM - BUT - ITS STILL





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jenas E. OKOTIE RT @Thesasquatch_: Up here at 5:30am reminiscing on the times I burned money by deploying capital to some really unfortunate businesses lol… 1 hour ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Help for gig workers



If you're a gig worker looking for a job, one nonprofit is offering free advice. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:52 Published 2 hours ago Now's the time to start looking for a job, experts say



For job seekers, opportunities are slim right now. But, it's best to start looking for a job now. Scripps reporter Chris Conte has some advice. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:24 Published 2 hours ago