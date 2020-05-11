Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 11, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: May 11, 2020
The most updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 11, 2020

Announce that brings the total to 23.

14 new cases today...we are at 660 since march 17th.

&lt;change > 27 people are hospitalized...23 in county.

307 have recovered...12 more than yesterday.

In herkimer county...up to 98 cases...two new ones today.

&lt;change > no one is hospitalized...75 have recovered...all good numbers there.

And in otsego county...all great numbers..

For the last 14 days, no new cases... &lt;change > just one person is in the hospital... 57 have recovered.

Starting this week.... nursing



Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia reports highest number of new coronavirus cases – state's reopening plans delayed in Northern Virginia, Accomack County and City of Richmond

(Natural News) Virginia reported 1,067 new cases of coronavirus on May 14, Thursday, the highest...
NaturalNews.com - Published

AP Exclusive: Chicago morgue coping despite surge in deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area’s chief medical examiner starts her day with a numbers problem:...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @wusa9: Coronavirus live updates: Charles County protests delayed reopening, return to school plans discussed in DC, Loudoun https://t.c… 46 minutes ago

wusa9

WUSA9 Coronavirus live updates: Charles County protests delayed reopening, return to school plans discussed in DC, Loudoun https://t.co/GCHFXH3b9J 47 minutes ago

carnelld

Carnell Davis RT ALcomMobile "The May 20 9:30 a.m. numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows 508 deaths, with 10… https://t.co/AyhXQtRP3f 52 minutes ago

WXIIMeredith

WXII Meredith Stutz RT @BrianaReports: BREAKING: We just got the numbers on #coronavirus infections at the Tyson plant in Wilkes County. Out of about 2,200 emp… 2 hours ago

collectiveUV

Vik chaubey RT @Pantagraph: #Coronavirus: McLean County adds five new cases of #COVIDー19, 194 total. Numbers also rise in Livingston, LaSalle, Ford an… 3 hours ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph #Coronavirus: McLean County adds five new cases of #COVIDー19, 194 total. Numbers also rise in Livingston, LaSalle,… https://t.co/JtUc1K8NqZ 3 hours ago

WestEssexNOW

West Essex NOW Union County @countyofunionnj Why don't you report you numbers to your residents? Nothing here about 15,122 peop… https://t.co/I7yCcIjfgR 3 hours ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph Five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as the numbers of people with the novel coronav… https://t.co/oARg50sSoj 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 20, 2020 [Video]

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 20, 2020

The most updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties on May 20, 2020.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Coronavirus numbers by county: May 19, 2020 [Video]

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 19, 2020

The most updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.

Credit: WKTVPublished