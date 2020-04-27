Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:37s - Published
UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1

UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1

UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1 The decision to reopen Britain's top soccer division was revealed in a plan to lift the country's lockdown measures.

The EPL would follow Germany's Bundesliga, who will become Europe's first league to return.

According to ESPN, the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) will now hold talks with UK's professional sporting leagues.

The strategy states that the UK's government and health officials must approve of a reopening plan before games can begin.

Once that is done, regular matches can be played for broadcast but will still be closed off to fans.

The government's plan adds that the return of spectators depends on the reduction of coronavirus infections.

UK Government reopening plan, via ESPN England's Premier League suspended its season due to the coronavirus back on March 13.

Over 90 fixtures remain and ESPN reports it is not known how they will start back up.

Premier teams are currently using training grounds while adhering to the social distancing measures.

ESPN adds that UK leagues must submit their plans for resuming games to the Union of European Football Associations by May 25.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League likely from June

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season on Monday as the...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaPro Football TalkSeattle TimesFootball.london


Premier League could resume in June as government publish lockdown road map

Top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1 but spectators may not be...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Pro Football TalkFootball.londonDaily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this

aluckyaday

A Lucky A Day According to ESPN, the Premier league has been given the go ahead by the UK government to start on the 1st of June 🤔 2 hours ago

iam_wal_ter

Wal Ter💦 RT @UnitedStandMUFC: Premier League 'Green Light' for 12th June Start Date. All you need to know! https://t.co/a9THOZ5BEB 2 hours ago

a_yousaf1

Amran Yousaf RT @seery_o: Premier League 'given green light to return on June 12' . There may be trouble ahead. https://t.co/tWuKMdx0r1 2 hours ago

ayishatu_

Ayishatu Zakaria Ali RT @HAPPY989FM: Premier League given go-ahead to restart June 1 #HappySports https://t.co/1SaDgwnBXL 3 hours ago

HAPPY989FM

Happy 98.9 FM Premier League given go-ahead to restart June 1 #HappySports https://t.co/1SaDgwnBXL 3 hours ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie The UK Government has given the green light for football to restart again following the Covid-19 crisis https://t.co/6WyOurUxsR 3 hours ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @Am96Iptv: 🚨Premier league given the go ahead from 1st June 🚨 ⚽️Dont miss a game⚽️ We have all 3PM Kick offs Join today #PremierLea… 3 hours ago

Am96Iptv

📺Red Streams📺 🚨Premier league given the go ahead from 1st June 🚨 ⚽️Dont miss a game⚽️ We have all 3PM Kick offs Join today… https://t.co/mD8CASF4GH 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BREAKING PREMIER LEAGUE TO RETURN IN JUNE! #WNTT [Video]

BREAKING PREMIER LEAGUE TO RETURN IN JUNE! #WNTT

No description.

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 10:17Published
'Premier League still aiming for June return' [Video]

'Premier League still aiming for June return'

Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News has all the latest news as the Premier League eyes a possible return in June - with the matches behind closed doors and potentially to be held at neutral venues.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:03Published