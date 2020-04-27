UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1 The decision to reopen Britain's top soccer division was revealed in a plan to lift the country's lockdown measures.

The EPL would follow Germany's Bundesliga, who will become Europe's first league to return.

According to ESPN, the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) will now hold talks with UK's professional sporting leagues.

The strategy states that the UK's government and health officials must approve of a reopening plan before games can begin.

Once that is done, regular matches can be played for broadcast but will still be closed off to fans.

The government's plan adds that the return of spectators depends on the reduction of coronavirus infections.

UK Government reopening plan, via ESPN England's Premier League suspended its season due to the coronavirus back on March 13.

Over 90 fixtures remain and ESPN reports it is not known how they will start back up.

Premier teams are currently using training grounds while adhering to the social distancing measures.

ESPN adds that UK leagues must submit their plans for resuming games to the Union of European Football Associations by May 25.