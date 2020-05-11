Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in March Diplo shared a Mother's Day tribute on Sunday in which he celebrated "the three strongest" mothers he knows.

He named his mother, Barbara Jean Cox, his former girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Kathryn Lockhart, and model Jevon King, who gave birth to his newest son, Pace, on March 20.

Diplo, via Instagram Diplo, via Instagram