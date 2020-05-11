Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in March

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in March

Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in March

Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in March Diplo shared a Mother's Day tribute on Sunday in which he celebrated "the three strongest" mothers he knows.

He named his mother, Barbara Jean Cox, his former girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Kathryn Lockhart, and model Jevon King, who gave birth to his newest son, Pace, on March 20.

Diplo, via Instagram Diplo, via Instagram

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute

Diplo took to social media on Sunday (May 10) to share a sweet Mother's Day post confirming the birth...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in March https://t.co/5q4zIzndd3 3 minutes ago

nktnikitaaa

nktnikitaaa RT @billboard: .@diplo shared a sweet Mother's Day post confirming the birth of his third son. ❤️ https://t.co/y5rB9LDfuM 2 hours ago

Mia_Hurricanes

Mr. 20/20 Diplo Reveals Birth Of Third Child On Mother's Day https://t.co/Li0RM6QBiB 4 hours ago

Zinfuryanno

Z I N F U R Y A N N O RT @billboarddance: Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute https://t.co/zNAO4wHRab 7 hours ago

billboard

billboard .@diplo shared a sweet Mother's Day post confirming the birth of his third son. ❤️ https://t.co/y5rB9LDfuM 8 hours ago

billboarddance

billboard dance Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute https://t.co/zNAO4wHRab 8 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Diplo Reveals Birth of Third Child in Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute https://t.co/GhuyRG9mBY #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/qrdq6qWfYO 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Diplo is a dad again [Video]

Diplo is a dad again

Diplo has revealed he became a father for the third time in March when beauty queen Jevon King gave birth to their son Pace.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published