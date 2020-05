Excited dolphin does 9 consecutive jumps off Florida's Gulf coast Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 days ago Excited dolphin does 9 consecutive jumps off Florida's Gulf coast A happy dolphin enjoys the calm waters off Florida's Gulf coast on Saturday (May 9) and does 9 consecutive jumps for the camera. 0

