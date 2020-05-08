Barcelona return to the training pitch with individual sessions

Barcelona return to the training pitch under strict measures.

SPRINKLER WATERING GRASS STORY: Messi, Suarez and the rest of Barcelona were back on the training pitch Monday (May 11), as they continue to train under strict social distancing measures as La Liga looks to return to play.

After resting on Sunday (May 10), Barca were back at it running a similar training session to those held last Friday (May 8) and Saturday (May 9).

Players drilled in solo sessions spread out over multiple pitches so as to limit contact and the possible spread of the coronavirus.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes Spanish soccer will resume on June 12 after being halted for more than three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All clubs in Spain's top two divisions began testing players for the virus last week and many have now started individual training, the second step of the league's four-phase protocol for returning to action.