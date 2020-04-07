Haute City Center working on plan to reopen
Solid for the next "2"-weeks.
"haute city center"..
Which you may know "as honey creek mall" is creating "a plan" to re-open its doors.
As of right now..
"venders village" is the only retail store "accepting customers inside".
And some of the mall's other retailers "are offering curbside services".
"t-g-i fridays" is also now "open".
We've connected you to the list of businesses ..
And what you need to do "for curbside services" over on our web