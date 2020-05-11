People cannot believe Vera Wang is 70 years old Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 hours ago People cannot believe Vera Wang is 70 years old Vera Wang will turn 71 years old on June 24, 2020, but recent photos of her in quarantine have people believing otherwise.A Twitter user shared photos of the iconic fashion designer at her Miami digs looking beyond ageless in two bright summer outfits.In the first photo, Wang looks incredibly fit in an orange Palm Angels sports bra, an Off-White hooded jacket and white shorts.In the second, she dons an orange gown, hot pants and black stiletto boots with a matching face mask.The now-viral tweet sent people spiraling, with many questioning how it was possible for Wang to stay so ridiculously youthful.Even the Vera Wang brand Twitter account got in on the fun, sharing the images and confirming the designer’s age.Wang has been keeping her Instagram fresh with photos of herself “playing dress-up” as she practices social distancing 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this