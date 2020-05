Organizing your closet can be a mental boost, save you money

Even though you may not be wearing your fanciest attire during this time of social distancing, giving yourself a mental boost can start with organizing your closet.

PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZER SAYSIT'S THE PERFECT TIME TOTACKLE THE CLOSET.

KORINNEKUBENA BELOCK IS THE FOUNDEROF "URBAN SIMPLICITY." SHESAYS YOU SHOULD ORGANIZE YOURCLOSET FOR THE PERSON YOU WANTTO BE WHEN THIS PANDEMIC ENDS.AND CONSIDER DONATING ITEMSYOU DON'T NEED, TO SOMEBODYWHO COULD REALLY USE THEMRIGHT NOW.KORINNE KUBENA BELOCK,FOUNDER, URBAN SIMPLICITY -22:40 (TRT :13) .."WHENPEOPLES' LIVES AND SYSTEMSCHANGE, THEIR KIND OFORGANIZING SYSTEMS CHANGE.

ANDBREAK DOWN A LITTLE BIT SONOW'S A REALLY GOOD TIME TORE-EVALUATE WHAT AM I WEARING?WHAT ACTUALLY DO I WANT TO BEWEARING WHEN THIS IS OVER?BELOCK SAYS THE CLOSET IS ANORGANIZATIONAL PROJECT THATCAN GIVE THE BIGGEST BOOST TOYOUR MOOD, BECAUSE SO MUCH OFYOUR SELF- IMAGE AND STRESSCAN STEM FROM YOUR TIME THERE.