Princeton Names First Black Valedictorian In School History Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 hour ago Nicholas Johnson will attend graduate school at MIT this fall. 0

PRINCETON HAS NAMED ITS FIRST BLACK VALEDICTORIAN IN THE UNIVERSITY'S 274 YEAR HISTORY. NICHOLAS JOHNSON, A CANADIAN STUDENT MAJORING IN OPERATIONS RESEARCH AND FINANCIAL ENGINEERING IS VALEDICTORIAN IN THE CLASS OF 2020. JOHNSON SAYS HONOR IS EMPOWERING BECAUSE OF THE UNIVERSITY'S HISTORICAL TIES TO SLAVERY.