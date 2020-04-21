AHL cancels season amid pandemic

The Utica Comets finish the year in third place after the AHL announced the league would cancel the remainder of the season.

Today saying that continuation wasn't feasible amid the current health crisis.

The league suspended on march 12th - and all stats and standings from that date are now considered official and final.

The comets finish the year in third place in the north division.

Now that the hockey season has officially been called off... some are wondering what happens to the money for season ticket holders who did not get to see the remainder of the games.

While this decision doesn't come as a surprise, it is certainty disappointing for the utica comets and their fans.

But, after two months of uncertainty, the president of the comets says this is sort of closure for the team, and an opportunity to focus on next year.

Rob esche utica comets president 1:29:24;17 1:29:39;08 "i think we really looked at it from day one that it was going to be a reality, i really did that they were going down this path of canceling as much as we didn't want to see that, it was defiantly a reality from day one."

Rob eshe is the president of the utica comets.

He says even though it's disappointing, it was the right decision.

1:20:27;19 1:20:40;00 "we took the pause and i think inevitably we got to the right conclusion, as much as it hurts, i think it was the best decision and all of us felt the same ways."

Many fans also saw this coming.

Some commenting on facebook saying its no surprise, and its sad but the right thing to do.

Eshe says now that they know for sure, it's time to focus on the future.

1:21:16;05-1:21:26;16 "its good to have some closure, to start moving and adjusting for next season, its important to focus on what we can deal with."

And right now, a top priority is taking care of the fans.

1:22:41;24-1:22:58;25 "i believe having that contact with them as quick as possible, letting them know whatever direction they want to go we're good with it we support whatever they need so i think the quicker we can get to them the less it will create anxiety."

"so if thewant a rer opportunity for them but we want to take care of our season ticket holders theyvebeer fans, dividual games ll be a straight refund thawille put into their account and group sales, we'll have discussions th those peop."

