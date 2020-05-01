Acadiana Workforce Solutions to Host Virtual Job Fair
|
Video Credit: KADN - Published
Acadiana Workforce Solutions to Host Virtual Job Fair
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Acadiana Workforce Solutions to Host Virtual Job Fair
Joining us now live is dr. shanea nelson with acadiana workforce.thanks for joining us dr. nelson.1.
Tell us more about wednesda's virtual job fair.2.
Are more virtual job fairs planned for the future?3.
What types of industries will be represented at wednesda's virtual job fair?